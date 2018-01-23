Government seeks comment on reef proposals

VULNERABLE: Increased nutrient levels have been linked to outbreaks of crown of thorns starfish which can destroy corals.

WANT to have your say about regulations designed to reduce our impact on the Great Barrier Reef?

The Queensland Government has reopened the consultation process for submissions on reef protection regulations after putting the consultation process on hold in October last year to avoid the state election period.

On the back of this news, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced in Townsville yesterday morning that $60 million would be invested in securing the viability of the Great Barrier Reef.

The funding will be used to continue the fight against the current crown of thorns starfish outbreak and to help address coral bleaching and agricultural run-off.

It is this last problem which the document open for public consultation, the Regulatory Impact Statement, is concerned with.

The consultation RIS assesses the pros and cons of various proposals concerning such issues as:

Nutrient and sediment pollution load limits for each reef catchment

Acceptable standards for nutrient and sediment pollution for key industries in reef catchments

The responsibilities of fertiliser re-sellers to keep nutrient application advice provided to their clients and to produce records on request.

All these measures are designed to improve water quality in the Great Barrier Reef.

GBR ecosystems grow best in waters naturally low in nutrients (like nitrogen and phosphorus) and sediment.

Water high in nutrients and sediment reduces light and smothers corals, sea grasses and other plants.

Consultation will close on Monday February 19. To have your say or to read about the regulations in more detail go to getinvolved.qld.gov.au.