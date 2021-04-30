Government investigates solutions to Palmwoods traffic woes

Member for Nicklin Rob Skelton has briefed Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey on Palmwoods traffic woes.

Member for Nicklin Rob Skelton has briefed Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey on Palmwoods traffic woes.

The State Government has begun to investigate short-term solutions to solve Palmwoods traffic woes.

Member for Nicklin Rob Skelton met with Department of Transport and Main Roads north coast regional director Scott Whitaker and several of his staff on Wednesday to discuss potential solutions to the longstanding issues plaguing the growing area.

It comes after the Sunshine Coast Daily launched the Pave the way for Palmwoods campaign to fight for safety upgrades in the Hinterland town.

Business and residents have voiced their concerns saying speed through the town, the lack of pedestrian crossings and several prominent intersections were the problems.

Sunshine Coast Daily has launched the Pave the way for Palmwoods campaign.

Mr Skelton who has lived in Palmwoods for two months said he understood the community's fears.

The new MP has been busy travelling the roads of his new electorate and speaking to residents to get to know the area better since he was elected last October.

"It (change) needs to happen, it's been a long time," he said.

Mr Skelton agrees with suggestions from residents that an increase in development had seen extra strain placed on the road network, something he's not too keen on.

"The roads are similar to what they've always had but you've now got pressure of thousands more people," he said.

"Personally I have a bit of a problem with some of the developments because they're one way and in one way out.

"As a (former) emergency service person I think that's ridiculous and I don't like it.

"That's what makes those adjoining roads dangerous to come out of."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey and the Department of Transport and Main Roads director-general Neil Scales have been briefed on the town's concerns during a meeting with Mr Skelton at Parliament House last week.

Mr Skelton acknowledged the rail bridge intersection at Chevallum and Woombye Palmwoods roads was a "sticky wicket".

The Federal Government has pledged $390 million towards the North Coast rail duplication with the state contributing $160 million.

A stalemate has been running for more than two years about which level of government should pay for the remaining $230 million.

Rob Skelton says the rail bridge intersection at Chevallum Road and Woombye Palmwoods Road is a “sticky wicket”. Picture: Patrick Woods

He said any sort of upgrades would rely on the duplication of the rail line.

"It would be nice if we could get an agreement from the Federal Government with the rail duplication because they could work concurrently," he said.

"You can't really do anything to that bridge because it is the main north/south (line) and it would be out for weeks and the state would be crippled."

Mr Skelton said a roundabout meant trucks would have to reroute and lights would mean traffic would be banked up during peak hours

"For every solution we're pondering there seems to be something else arising," he said.

Mr Skelton said the Government was looking at short-term solutions in the meantime, including lowering the speed limit, introducing speed bumps and installing pedestrian crossings.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will present a brief to Minister Mark Bailey in due course.