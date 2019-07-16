Government hands down finding on Adani drilling activities

ADANI has been cleared by the Department of Environment and Science of allegations made last year by activist group Coast and Country about the company's drilling programs.

In a statement today the DES said it had also received allegations relating to clearing of land undertaken by Adani at the Carmichael mine site in 2018 for the construction of dewatering bores, and in 2019 for the construction of drill pads and LOX lines.

"DES has formed the view that Adani has not contravened the applicable conditions of its approval and that view is confirmed by barrister Stephen Keim S.C,” the statement read.

An Adani spokeswoman said the result means Adani Mining has been fully cleared by both the Federal and State environmental regulators of the false claims made by the Environmental Defenders Office for its client Coast and Country last year.

"Adani has also learned today that the Queensland Government's Department of Environment and Science has chosen to prosecute Adani Mining for an administrative error in our 2017/18 Annual Return for the Carmichael mine, which we self-reported in September last year,” she said.

"We have been notified that the prosecution will proceed despite the fact all relevant works were legal and fully complied with our project conditions, and despite there being no environmental harm.

"We will assess the documentation relating to the prosecution in consultation with the Department of Environment and Science, and participate in the relevant legal processes required to resolve this matter.

"Improvements to internal processes were introduced at the time the administrative error was discovered and reported by us to ensure paperwork errors of this nature are avoided in the future.”