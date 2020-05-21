Government gives $44.8m to essential health services

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd says $44.8 million in health funding will assist locals.

ESSENTIAL health services in the region have received a welcome boost with the Morrison Government announcing a $44.8 million cash injection.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the vital funds would provide positive health outcomes for many locals.

A key component of the funding, Mr O’Dowd said, would be breast cancer genetics.

This will “greatly improve our understanding of the genetics of breast cancer”, he said.

“Be it a mother or grandmother, sister or daughter, aunt or friend, many families across Australia know of someone who has battled or sadly lost their lives to breast cancer.”

The funds were part of the government’s almost $400 million investment into health and medical research across the nation.

“This research cannot only help us better understand the genetics of breast cancer but use that knowledge to assist in primary and secondary prevention,” Mr O’Dowd said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the medical research funding was further evidence of the Morrison Government’s commitment to “strengthening Australians’ health and wellbeing.”

“Medical research plays a vital role in our national health system,” he said.

“Australian researchers continue to innovate, even during these almost unprecedented times, and this $48.8 million investment in Queensland will continue the proud Australian tradition of medical discovery and translation into better health for all.”

A total of 27 new projects in Queensland will receive funding from the National Health and Medical Research Council, with a further two grants to be funded through the Medical Research Future Fund Priority Round.

The funding will support research in the areas of: