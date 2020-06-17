Menu
Government boosts reef’s water quality monitoring

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Jun 2020 4:30 PM
A FUNDING boost of almost $2 million from the Federal Government will engage regions along the Great Barrier Reef, including Gladstone, with community monitoring of waterway health in regional reef catchments.

Water quality reporting through partnerships such as the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership are an important factor in improving the quality of water flowing from the land to the reef.

More than 20 water quality report cards have been released since 2012.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the $1.8 million would help fund additional monitoring and reporting, increase capacity for governance and communication work and expand report card indicators.

“The Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership, formed in 2013, includes community members, Traditional Owners, industry, science, government and harbour managers of the Port of Gladstone,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“The report card is an independent report that assesses the environmental health of Gladstone Harbour and the social, cultural and economic health of the Gladstone local government area.”

Special envoy for the Great Barrier Reef Warren Entsch said partnerships were responsible for reports on local waterway conditions, building awareness in the community, tracking changes in water quality over time and helping to inform future management efforts.

“These partnerships are critical to ensuring a healthy Great Barrier Reef,” Mr Entsch said.

“We are the best reef managers in the world, and this is only possible due to the strong partnerships on the ground.”

There are five partnerships in the Great Barrier Reef, including the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership.

To find out more about the Regional Report Card Partnerships visit reefplan.qld.gov.au.

