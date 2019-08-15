Menu
REMEMBERED: Turkey Beach Process Association former secretary Viki Parker and then-president Luke Streeter on the Esplanade at Turkey Beach in 2013.
'Got on well with everyone': VMR remembers one of its own

Jessica Perkins
15th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
A LONG-STANDING member of Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone is being remembered by his colleagues as a dedicated team member with a quick wit and good sense of humour.

Luke Streeter passed away recently with the team at the volunteer-run organisation expressing its sadness and paying tribute to a man who "got on well with everyone."

A statement issued by VMR Gladstone remembered a mate and a valued team member in the role of radio operator.

Mr Streeter had been instrumental in securing VMR's involvement in the Turkey Beach Tractor Bash and gave listeners reports and advice on radio station 4CC every Monday.

"Luke's enthusiasm for manning the radio was at the highest level," the VMR statement said.

"He would always ring the Duty Controller on Sunday night to establish any tasks he needed to attend to on Monday, and gave our Monday boaties great service with a cheerful voice and sound local knowledge.

"Luke's contribution to maritime safety in the Gladstone Region and his assistance to recreational boaties cannot be over estimated."

Luke has been described as an eager learner who "made the most of every moment".

Despite being in a wheelchair, his contribution to the boating community around Gladstone was without limits.

"He was always eager to learn and take on more in helping others," the VMR statement said.

"He had found his purpose in life and made the most of every moment.

"Luke will be sorely missed by all at VMR and no doubt is acting as radio operator in the big ocean in the sky."

