A Gladstone drug offender told an acting magistrate he had purchased his cannabis for a lot less than the street value.
Crime

‘Got it for $1000’: Drug offender’s cocky claim

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
20th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone man who admitted to purchasing his weed for cheaper than its street value, appeared in court on Monday.

Dat Cheung, 18, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes, and possessing property suspected used in connection with a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead.

On March 19, police attended an address in New Auckland in relation to an incident.

Police located 98 grams of cannabis accompanied by digital scales and a glass water pipe which Cheung claimed ownership of.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The prosecution informed Mr Muirhead that the estimated street value of 98 grams of cannabis was $2800.

Cheung’s duty lawyer Jun Pepito said his client bought his weed in bulk because it was cheaper.

While Mr Muirhead was handing down sentence, Cheung interrupted and said he had purchased the cannabis for a lot cheaper than the street value.

“I got it for $1000, it is not worth $2800” Cheung said.

Mr Muirhead fined Cheung $2000 and no conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

