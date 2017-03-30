Got flights? Gladstone residents urged to contact airlines

THE Gladstone airport remains open despite today’s weather conditions but passengers are advised to contact their airline to confirm flights in and out of Gladstone.

Manager of Airport Operations Darren Crane said it was business as usual at the airport. He was, however, unable to shed any light on individual flights.

The airport experienced a 30-second power blackout this morning but it's back-up generators kicked in automatically with no disruption to airport services. The airport has activated its high intensity lights on the edge of the runway to assist with landings.

"It is business as usual and the airport will remain open," Mr Crane said.

"We will be here for all flights including any emergency services."

Mr Crane said all Gladstone airline staff were on hand to assist passengers and airline staff.

"We're open but it's the airline's decision on whether flights go ahead," he said.

"I advice all passengers to check with their respective airlines regarding flights."

The Observer has received an unconfirmed report that a 9am QantasLink flight from Brisbane to Gladstone had been cancelled. Qantas was unable to be contacted to confirm this.