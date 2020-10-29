Menu
News

Got a last-minute question for the Callide candidates?

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
29th Oct 2020 12:44 PM
IF YOU have a question you desperately want answers to, from the Callide candidates in the upcoming October 31 state election, here is your chance.

As part of our election coverage, we want to pose a number of readers’ questions to candidates Member for Callide Colin Boyce, Independent Adam Cecil Burling, Independent Loris Jean Doessel and KAP’s Paul Hudson.

Callide MP Colin Boyce visited Gladstone on July 9.
Here are some ideas that may help get you started if you would like to submit a question for consideration.

Are you concerned if and where your high school children will be able to get a job?

Fed up with paying exorbitant electricity prices?

Independent candidate for Callide Adam Burling.
Do you think the state’s major artery, the Bruce Highway, is a death trap?

Independent candidate for Callide Loris Doessel.
Is your sporting or recreational club in need of funding for new facilities?

The questions you choose to submit for consideration are up to you, and The Observer will select the best ones to ask the candidates.

Paul Hudson has been endorsed as the Katter Australia Parties candidate for Burnett at the October 31 Queensland Election.
Please include your full name and where you live on any question submitted.

You have until 6pm today to submit your question to eilish.massie@news.com.au.

callide candidates queensland election 2020 debate
