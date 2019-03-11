Gorgeous venue, stunning conditions says organiser

TRIATHLON: Gladstone's Mick England took out the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon - Tannum Sands Triathlon on Sunday.

In what were sultry and calm conditions, England took out the Triathlon-Sprint category in 1:1:19hr, almost three-minutes ahead of fellow Gladstone pair Jack Smith and Scott Kean (1:15:09hr).

"Gorgeous venue, stunning conditions, fantastic course and wonderful people sums up the event at Tannum Sands," event organiser Craig McCormack said.

"Especially satisfying at this event was the number of first-timers and a great turn out of a club regulars.

"There were 69 individuals and five teams participating on the day.

"Tannum is a gem of a venue, but the participants make the event."

McCormack was impressed with the amount of new faces.

"The highlight was definitely the number of new participants," he said.

"There were some very good individual performances and Gladstone's 3D coaching team were very well represented as its coaches Ryan and Karlene McLoughlin watched on.

"Kirilly Stewart and Michelle Williamson both also performed well in preparation for Mooloolaba next weekend."

See all results on the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon - Tannum Sands Triathlon Facebook site.