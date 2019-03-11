Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mick England on the bike.
Mick England on the bike. Fitzroy Frogs GLA110319MICK
Athletics

Gorgeous venue, stunning conditions says organiser

NICK KOSSATCH
by
11th Mar 2019 12:52 PM | Updated: 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIATHLON: Gladstone's Mick England took out the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon - Tannum Sands Triathlon on Sunday.

In what were sultry and calm conditions, England took out the Triathlon-Sprint category in 1:1:19hr, almost three-minutes ahead of fellow Gladstone pair Jack Smith and Scott Kean (1:15:09hr).

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Gorgeous venue, stunning conditions, fantastic course and wonderful people sums up the event at Tannum Sands," event organiser Craig McCormack said.

"Especially satisfying at this event was the number of first-timers and a great turn out of a club regulars.

"There were 69 individuals and five teams participating on the day.

"Tannum is a gem of a venue, but the participants make the event."

McCormack was impressed with the amount of new faces.

"The highlight was definitely the number of new participants," he said.

"There were some very good individual performances and Gladstone's 3D coaching team were very well represented as its coaches Ryan and Karlene McLoughlin watched on.

"Kirilly Stewart and Michelle Williamson both also performed well in preparation for Mooloolaba next weekend."

See all results on the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon - Tannum Sands Triathlon Facebook site.

More Stories

fitzroy frogs triathlon - tannum sands triathlon triathlon australia triathlon news triathlon queensland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Future of Boyne Burnett rail trail reaches critical point

    premium_icon Future of Boyne Burnett rail trail reaches critical point

    Council News THE future of the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail reaches a critical juncture next week when Gladstone Regional Council meets to dissect a feasibility study.

    Multi-million dollar pledge to improve key part of Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon Multi-million dollar pledge to improve key part of Bruce Hwy

    Politics Labor has announced commitment to duplicating this stretch of road

    MP's plea to 'get on' with it

    premium_icon MP's plea to 'get on' with it

    Politics MP's plea to 'get on' with it