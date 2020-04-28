Gordon Tallis Cup to be played later in year, maybe

CELEBRATE GOOD TIMES COME ON: Victorious Gladstone Wallabys got it done in the Gorden Tallis Cup final in which Lewis Priestly got a medal from Gorden Tallis for player of the match in the final.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The famous Gorden Tallis Cup weekend has been postponed until late September.

Usually held on the first weekend of July, the under-10 rugby league carnival will now be held on the weekend of September 26-27 in Townsville pending on health advice at that time.

The decision comes on the back of the cancellation of the annual Jason Hetherington Gary Larson Cup, scheduled to be played in Gladstone in July.

Gladstone Valleys, Calliope Roosters, Tannum Seagulls and Gladstone Wallabys all represented Gladstone in last year’s GTC.

The four clubs were among a total 72 under-10 teams that competed in Townsville last year.

Earlier this month, the Queensland Rugby League cancelled the Intrust Super Cup, BHP Women’s Premiership, Hastings Deering Colts and Mal Meninga Cup – all competitions in which the Central Queensland Capras compete.

The NRL competition is scheduled to resume on May 28 and Rugby League Gladstone Incorporated said last week it had not been issued any advice from the QRL as to when the Gladstone senior and junior competitions would start.

“There is no guidance from the QRL regarding community football. There hasn’t been any conversation at all,” a Rugby League Gladstone spokesperson said.

