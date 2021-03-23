‘Goosebumps’: Gladstone tradie wins $2.5m in Lotto

A Gladstone tradie has had an electrifying start to his week, scoring a $2.5 million Gold Lotto win on the weekend.

A Gladstone tradie has had an electrifying start to his week, scoring a $2.5 million Gold Lotto win on the weekend.

A Gladstone tradie had an electrifying weekend, scoring a $2.5 million Gold Lotto win.

The electrician held one of the eight division one winning entries in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he’d been on the hunt for a home and now his plans were about to be upgraded.

“I just got goosebumps all over again when you confirmed that prize,” he said.

“I got an email yesterday and initially I thought it was scam.

“After that, for the rest of the day, I became completely useless.”

The new Queensland multi-millionaire shared he had been on the hunt for a new home, but those plans may now be upgraded.

“Everything I’ve done up until now can be thrown out the window. I’ve got a few more options now with this prize,” he said.

“With the rest, I’ll go see a financial adviser and make sure it works for me in the future.”

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4139 on March 20 were 22, 32, 13, 8, 19 and 9 while the supplementary numbers were 15 and 25.

Across Australia, there were eight division one winning entries – five from Queensland and one each from Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 314 so far this financial year, including 76 won by Golden Casket customers.