Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone tradie has had an electrifying start to his week, scoring a $2.5 million Gold Lotto win on the weekend.
A Gladstone tradie has had an electrifying start to his week, scoring a $2.5 million Gold Lotto win on the weekend.
News

‘Goosebumps’: Gladstone tradie wins $2.5m in Lotto

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
23rd Mar 2021 10:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone tradie had an electrifying weekend, scoring a $2.5 million Gold Lotto win.

The electrician held one of the eight division one winning entries in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he’d been on the hunt for a home and now his plans were about to be upgraded.

“I just got goosebumps all over again when you confirmed that prize,” he said.

“I got an email yesterday and initially I thought it was scam.

“After that, for the rest of the day, I became completely useless.”

The new Queensland multi-millionaire shared he had been on the hunt for a new home, but those plans may now be upgraded.

“Everything I’ve done up until now can be thrown out the window. I’ve got a few more options now with this prize,” he said.

“With the rest, I’ll go see a financial adviser and make sure it works for me in the future.”

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4139 on March 20 were 22, 32, 13, 8, 19 and 9 while the supplementary numbers were 15 and 25.

Across Australia, there were eight division one winning entries – five from Queensland and one each from Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 314 so far this financial year, including 76 won by Golden Casket customers.

gladstone lotto win gold lotto win
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cones for breakfast lands Gladstone man in court

        Premium Content Cones for breakfast lands Gladstone man in court

        Crime Wayne Michael Walsh smoked three cones in the early morning - now he's paying the price.

        MILESTONE: Terminal exports 50,000 tonne shipment

        Premium Content MILESTONE: Terminal exports 50,000 tonne shipment

        News The terminal has exported a 50, 000 tone shipment of locally mined limestone from...

        Community group’s new name ‘better fit’ for organisation

        Premium Content Community group’s new name ‘better fit’ for organisation

        News A Gladstone community group has had a facelift with a new name and a new...

        One hospitalised after two-vehicle crash at intersection

        Premium Content One hospitalised after two-vehicle crash at intersection

        News A person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central...