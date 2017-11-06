Gooreng Gooreng elder calls for more representation

STANDING UP: Gooreng Gooreng elders (left to right): Douglas Graham, Katherine Murphy, Fiona Richardson and Neola Savage.

STANDING UP: Gooreng Gooreng elders (left to right): Douglas Graham, Katherine Murphy, Fiona Richardson and Neola Savage. Andrew Thorpe

THE annual general meeting of the Port Curtis Coral Coast Trust committee was held at the Gladstone VMR headquarters on Saturday.

But, having chosen not to sign up as a member, Neola Savage was unable to attend.

Instead, the Gooreng Gooreng elder sat outside as her sister represented their people at the meeting.

The PCCC trust oversees a landmark native title claim made by four Aboriginal peoples: the Byellee, the Gurang, the Tarebilang Bunda and the Gooreng Gooreng.

The claim covers more than 40,000sqkm of land and sea across the Gladstone, Bundaberg and North Burnett regions.

But Mrs Savage told The Observer some Gooreng Gooreng elders, particularly those hailing from Woorabinda, were concerned they were not being adequately represented on the committee.

Mrs Savage said Woorabinda's history of forced relocation meant a large proportion of Gooreng Gooreng people lived in the western community, but still had roots in Gladstone and the PCCC native title claim area.

"It's all about being fair - they should be represented," she said.

"They were forced off their land.

There were 52 different nations speaking their own language, they were all lumped in together, and (now) they have no say."

The four Aboriginal groups had originally lodged separate native title claims, some overlapping, until the claims were reluctantly amalgamated in 2001.

Each group is now loosely represented by two directors on the PCCC committee.

Potential native title claimants are determined by who is descended from, in this case, 17 Apical ancestors, who are identified by name in the native title claim.

Mrs Savage said Gooreng Gooreng people from Woorabinda were descended from almost half of those Apical ancestors - but did not have a similarly large proportion of representation on the PCCC committee.

More pressingly, she said Woorabinda elders were often not kept in the loop when it came to Aboriginal artefact finds and walks on country taking place in the Port Curtis claim area.

Artefacts like stone axes, scar trees and middens are commonly found around the Port Curtis area.

Mrs Savage was joined after the meeting by three elders from Woorabinda, who had driven to Gladstone to take part.

Douglas Graham said he supported the need for robust argument, but he was encouraged by how the meeting had gone and was keen to focus on the positive.

"I look at the progress we've made, and I look to the future," he said.

"As a tribal person of the Gooreng Gooreng nation, for me it's sometimes hard to fit in a corporate structure ... but the programs they have outlined in there, I feel really good about.

"Especially for younger people, there's opportunities there with education and socio-economic development."

"I really enjoyed coming down here. It's good to catch up with people - it's like a reunion."

A sitting of the Federal Court for determination of consent for the PCCC native title claim will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on November 28.

A PCCC director was approached for comment for this story.