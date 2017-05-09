Goondoon St scores low marks on interstate inspiration

AFTER visiting dozens of mining towns over the past few years in the course of his work, Peter Elston has a pretty good idea of how regional cities are coping with the downturn - and he says Gladstone is probably among the worst.

The helicopter mechanic said Gladstone's main street needed a major revamp to prevent the town from sinking further into the economic doldrums.

"You drive up Goondoon St, and it just doesn't feel like an inviting sort of street," he said.

"There's no signage for shops ... you've really got to look inside the shopfronts to see what any of them are.

"Everything's red and orange brick, there's no appeal to it. It makes the town look like it's just based on mining."

He said Gladstone's businesses were spread across town like you would expect in a much larger city.

"You've got this really big spread from Woolworths to all these little businesses on Auckland Street that are so far away from the CBD ... and they wonder why people won't go there," he said.

"There needs to be some way to get them to the main street, a rate decrease or other incentives.

"Virtually you've got to go back to being a small town then build back up again.

"If you keep everything spread out because you used to have more people, it's only going to get worse because those small businesses are going to lose money and leave."

Mr Elston said he'd been to towns with 600 people that felt more lively.

"You can see they've gone, 'Okay, we'll move that business around the corner into the main street'... and worked together," he said.

"The area with the convention centre and the library and Lightbox is fantastic, but then you walk a bit further along and there's an MP's office.

"Mining happens no matter what you do - you don't need to make the centre of the town look like a mining town."

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said while the council might have a preference for which businesses should take up residence in which buildings, it wasn't their job to enforce them.

"Business owners have rights as well," he said.

"Whether we think an office or a bank should go into a building - that's up to the developer or the owner.

"What we have done is make it so our planning scheme allows businesses to move and expand.

"As long as it's not a major change, it's a tick and flick process. So many applications are self-assessable now - we've allowed a shop to be a shop to be a shop."

Cr Burnett said Mr Elston's praise for the part of Goondoon St around the library was a direct result of the council's planning scheme.

"We created precincts like the Library Square Precinct, where we bought the old building and constructed the library there, and not long ago we completed the renovations of the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre," he said.

"We've made (the road) a shared zone, so it slows people down and gets pedestrians actively walking around.

"As it gets more popular you'll probably find more cafes will move in to the other shops nearby."

The council recently relaxed regulations that restricted footpath dining and trading, as well as rules that used to prohibit buskers from performing on the main street.

"Now we're saying, if you want to play and you're not breaking any laws - basically if you want to play some Creedence Clearwater Revival or some Cold Chisel and nothing offensive that's fine with us," Cr Burnett said.

He said redeveloping a main street was an expensive job and not as simple as telling people where to move their businesses.

"Basically there's a lot of funding that can be spent - we just have to spread it out over the years and not put a lot of burden on the ratepayers.

"I don't mind being patient to make sure it gets done."

Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Carl Carter said the presence of empty shops in the CBD was something landlords and local businesses could work together to address.

"It's no good having an empty shop from a landlord's perspective, and if their rent's not competitive the business can't stay afloat," he said.

He said the Chamber was working with the GEA, GAPDL and the council's economic development team to beautify the city centre by installing vinyl artwork in certain shopfronts.

"We're in negotiations with various landlords at the moment," he said.