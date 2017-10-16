27°
Goondoon St restaurant to be given major revamp

REVAMP COMING: Ribs and Rumps on the ground floor of the Grand Hotel.
Andrew Thorpe
by

A LONG-RUMOURED revamp of a popular Goondoon St restaurant has finally been confirmed by management.

Ribs and Rumps, on the ground floor of the Grand Hotel, will close its doors at some point over the next few weeks.

In its place, a new restaurant called Oak & Vine will open its doors to the public on November 4.

Oak & Vine will focus on "modern Australian dining" and is set to feature a range of draught beers, different to the usual pub fare.

 

FRESH FACES: Stephen John Bradshaw, Ning Dai, Tina Lange, Kirsty Edwards and Tianqi Yao were the opening team at Ribs and Rumps.
Oaks Grand Gladstone hotel manager Michael Cahill said Ribs and Rumps had "served us well" but it was time to re-brand the space with a new look and feel.

"We are very pleased to say that we are using local contractors to help transform the space and the current floor, bar and kitchen staff have all been offered positions in the new restaurant," Mr Cahill said.

"(There will also be) a few new faces we are in the process of recruiting."

 

REVAMP COMING: Ribs and Rumps (right) on the ground floor of the Grand Hotel.
Gladstone Observer
