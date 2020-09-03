Goondoon St cafe puts Gladdy on the map

Fresh Fix Cafe owners Janine and Tim Cree were over the moon to have won TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice award. Their cafÃ© is in the top 10 per cent of restaurants and cafes in the world

A GOONDOON Street Cafe has put Gladstone on the map, after being ranked in the top 10 per cent of restaurants and cafes in the world.

Online travel company, TripAdvisor recently crowned Fresh Fix Cafe as a Travellers’ Choice Winner.

Fresh Fix Cafe owners Janine and Tim Cree were over the moon to have won the major accolade, originally thinking the TripAdvisor email was a mistake.

“I thought it was for Central Queensland, Queensland or maybe even Australia but not the world,” Mr Cree said.

“We were blown away.”

The cafe was awarded the title after TripAdvisor combined reviews, ratings and saves from travellers this year.

“I tell staff the reviews we get off TripAdvisor are just amazing,” he said.

“Some of them are just mind-blowing – one dude came from England and couldn’t believe our service or coffee and asked if we could open up a chain in the UK.”

The TripAdvisor award is not the only accolade the business has up its sleeve, with the cafe also winning The Observer’s Best Brunch poll for 2020.

The cafe won with 36 per cent of the vote.

Mr Cree said the TripAdvisor award would be proudly displayed in the cafe.

“We’ll be printing it on the wall, and be putting clear view signage on the windows,” Mr Cree said.

“When you get an accolade like that, you got to use it.”

The couple said they were proud to have put Gladstone on the map.

“We think Gladstone has so much to offer, it’s an industry town but industry is just part of what is here,” he said.

“We’re very proud of our staff, they share the accolade as much as we do.

“Our move to Gladstone in 2015 was the best move we could have done.”