Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Goondiwindi man, 24, identified as victim of crash tragedy

Tara Miko
by
26th Aug 2019 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRASH which claimed the life of a young Goondiwindi man remains under investigation.

The 24-year-old man was the sole occupant of the Holden Commodore ute which crashed off the Barwon Highway near the intersection of Goodar Rd Friday night.

Initial investigations suggest the ute was travelling west near Goondiwindi when it veered off the left side of the highway and hit a table drain before it slammed into a tree.

The ute burst into flames as a result of the collision.

A passing motorist saw the fire and reported it to emergency services about 11.35pm.

The male occupant of the ute could not be saved and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ute was extensively damaged on impact and as a result of the fire, a police spokeswoman said.

The man's family has been informed of the tragedy as formal identification processes continue.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing its investigations including piecing together possible causal factors of why the ute left the road.

fatal crash goondiwindi toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fatal hit and run could have been 'tragic accident'

    premium_icon Fatal hit and run could have been 'tragic accident'

    Crime Police are seeking dash cam footage after a man was found with serious injuries to his head, torso and limbs on Sunday night.

    Former child care worker's 'disgraceful' assault

    premium_icon Former child care worker's 'disgraceful' assault

    News Children watch dad's horror attack on mum

    FINAL PITCH: Airlines urged not to fly family to Sri Lanka

    premium_icon FINAL PITCH: Airlines urged not to fly family to Sri Lanka

    News Supporters urge aviation industry to be "courageous”.

    Cast and crew for 2020 combined schools musical named

    premium_icon Cast and crew for 2020 combined schools musical named

    Community The musical will recreate the Wizard of Oz.