GOODSTART GAMES: Emily Campbell carries the flame for the games
News

Goodstart's Commonwealth mini-games

Gregory Bray
by
14th Apr 2018 8:59 AM

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games may be long way away from the children at the Goodstart early learning child care centre at Tannum Sands, but that doesn't mean they can't join in.

Centre Director, Rosemary Kurtz, said that that children aged between 18 month to vacation care school children were eager to participate in a mini-games celebration with some games thrown in afterwards.

We started the day with an opening ceremony, baton relay and some lessons about the Commonwealth Games including the countries who have entered, their flags and the mascot Borob.

 

Afterwards the children competed in races and other fun activities, games and sports.

"The whole day was based around encouraging the children to participate in active play, enhancing their physical skills and to be involved in events within our community and the world around them," Ms Kurtz said.

The day was a great success.

"The kids had a pretty good time, they were really energetic and enthusiastic," she said.

They may be little but they've definitely captured the spirit of the games.

Gladstone Observer

