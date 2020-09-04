‘Good to go’: Queenslanders look to region for holidays

DESPITE the State Government's hard stance on border closures throughout September, Gladstone’s peak tourism body is optimistic the upcoming school holidays will still be good for the port city’s economy.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited CEO Gus Stedman said although some businesses had recorded cancellations, he believed those vacancies would be taken up by last minute bookings from visitors from South East Queensland.

He said the Gladstone area had recorded increased interest in visitors from Queensland.

“However this does not make up for the loss of interstate and overseas visitors when measuring numbers against prior year,” Mr Stedman said.

Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy have been one of the most popular areas for the region with limited vacancies left in the beach town.

“The Agnes Water Seventeen Seventy region is almost fully booked for the September school holidays,” he said.

“But I wouldn’t discourage people from inquiring and booking if they find somewhere; you never know when they may have a cancellation.

“All visitors to the region bring added value to our communities and we should all go out of way to make them feel welcome.”

His message for any Queenslanders looking for a place to holiday: “Gladstone is good to go.”

