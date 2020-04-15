‘Good to go’: New coach prepares team for season

Jake Mostert will be the BITS Saints women’s AFL coach once the 2020 season kicks off. Picture: Matt Taylor

AUSSIE RULES: With a strong footy background and a passion for teaching, Jake Mostert has taken on the coaching position for the BITS Saints AFL women’s team.

Mostert has coached the men’s side for the past two years and coached for six.

“It was exciting to get the job,” Mostert said.

“Unfortunately I haven’t been able to do too much (with the team) to this point but I was keen to get involved and stay involved in that coaching space.

“All of those stars aligned.”

Having played AFL at a relatively high level during his youth and early 20s, Mostert said he had a pretty good “footy brain”.

“I’ve enjoyed through work teaching people and having them improve and it’s great to transition that through my football space as well,” he said.

“This is my sixth year coaching and I’ve quite enjoyed it so I wanted to keep it ticking over, especially now that I’m not playing.”

Mostert hurt his back about 18 months ago and said with a young family, he didn’t want to risk lacing up the boots and injuring it so soon.

“Coaching is sort of my way of staying involved,” he said.

And despite the season being on hold, Mostert already has plans for the team.

“I’m really looking to improve their basic skill set,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of new girls to the sport so we’re starting with a clean slate which is a good thing because they don’t have bad habits.

“But at the same time you’ve just got to be patient because it’s slow progress because everyone’s learning and some people learn faster than others.”

Mostert aims to use the coaching opportunity to get the team moving in the right direction, even if games haven’t kicked off yet.



“The training we have done so far has been really enjoyable,” he said.

Each week, Mostert posts three or four activities for the team to do.

“They work through it on their own and post their times and results and I’m just keeping a running track of it,” he said.

“When we get the season back going, we should be good to go.”

Victorian recruit Scott Jackman said he and his new BITS Saints teammates have been training alone to maintain their fitness levels.

Scott Jackman.

“It’s been a bit hard and boring but the coach (Rick Bean) has given all of us a program to try and do,” he said.

“Things like 1km time trials and other running drills.”

The agile defender, who is a mechanical engineer at GMG Gladstone, has been living with Saints football department manager and GMG Gladstone managing director Alan Watkin.

