Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay's Labor candidate Jason Scanes casts his vote with wife Jackie.
Wide Bay's Labor candidate Jason Scanes casts his vote with wife Jackie. Carlie Walker
News

GOOD SPORT: Candidate's tribute to Wide Bay opponents

Arthur Gorrie
by
20th May 2019 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR'S Wide Bay federal election candidate Jason Scanes has paid a big hearted tribute to his opponents, including victorious LNP candidate, Llew O'Brien.

Mr Scanes described his campaign team and supporters as "amazing” and congratulated Mr O'Brien on retaining the seat, in a social media posting yesterday.

He also commended Independent candidate Tim Jerome and The Greens' candidate Daniel Bryar.

"It was a pleasure to debate policies and party differences in a professional and cordial manner throughout the campaign,” he said.

"I am disappointed with the result, obviously,” he said.

Mr Scanes also expressed disappointment with the non-campaigns of the United Australia Party and Pauline Hanson's One Nation who, he said, "received many votes across the electorate.

"As far as I am concerned, four candidates ran. You and your families all deserve a pat on the back,as you and now I know, it is not easy.

"Learn and move forward,” he said. "Labor supporters and my team, be proud.

"Your love and compassion for others is what makes Labor great,” he said.

daniel bryar federal election 2019 jason scanes llew o'brien tim jerome
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    premium_icon REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    Politics FLYNN voters sent a clear message to the major parties during this year's federal election, showing the biggest support for One Nation in Queensland.

    • 20th May 2019 2:03 PM
    Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

    premium_icon Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

    Politics "Congratulations to Ken and good luck for the next three years."

    'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    premium_icon 'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    Politics O'Dowd still refuses to declare it a win.

    Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

    premium_icon Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

    News The motorist got out of her car and swapped seats with her passenger