Good signs for Gladdy tourism with two new upgrades

WHAT A VIEW: The new interpretive signage for tourists at Round Hill lookout.

TOURISTS navigating their way around the Gladstone region now have a better understanding of some of the town's key landmarks and locations thanks to a series of recently installed interpretive signage.

The Round Hill and Auckland Point lookouts underwent upgrade works during May and June with the end result a win for tourism in the region.

Round Hill received the most work with a $200,000 upgrade which included the installation of a series of interpretive and regional information signs designed to identify various points of interest which are visible from the site.

Other works included new safety perimeter fencing, the repair and cleaning of concrete paths and kerbs, bench seats, picnic tables and waste facilities, and resurfacing of the car park and bus stop areas.

Both projects were completed with assistance from the State Government, which provided $100,000 for the Round Hill upgrade and $50,000 for Auckland Point.

The Round Hill lookout on Boles St is particularly significant as it provides a unique 360-degree view of the city and surrounding regions.

Points of interest include natural features and locations, townships and industrial sites.

They are identified using a numbered pin drop on a panoramic image contained on the signs, and are accompanied by additional information.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite said the signage was key in informing tourists about different destinations and landmarks in the region.

"It was a council initiative and we supplied a bit of the content and imagery," Mr Branthwaite said.

"We're getting to the stage where visitors to the region were going to look at things, but they didn't know what they were looking at.

"So there was a real need to have something out there which people can say 'I am looking south now, or looking down towards Tannum Sands or I am looking over the harbour and I can see Queensland Cement or out to the west at Kroombit Tops.

"Those sort of things are really important and it was a really good initiative and nice for GAPDL to have an input as well.

"Coupled with the signs we have out on the highway they all work in tandem."