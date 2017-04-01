Good Samaritans help 78-year-old in floods

UNDERWATER: Dawson Rd was flooding this morning as the aftermath of X Cyclone Debbie swept through the Gladstone Region.

COMMUNITY spirit is alive in Gladstone if Shirley Gent's story is anything to go by.

Ms Gent was driving on Thursday during the heavy rains in Gladstone.

After driving through some water that came up during the flash flooding, her car broke down near Yaralla Sports Club.

"The water must have got under the car and then it just stopped," she said.

Thankfully for the 78-year-old a car pulled over and those inside asked if they could help her out.

"I said 'I live just around the corner' and they said 'hop in the car and we'll take you home," she said.

"I thought it was actually really very nice of them to do that."

Ms Gent said with the chaos of the weather, she forgot to ask what the people's names were that helped her out.

"I thought that was so nice of them to help me," she said.

"So I just wanted to thank them and hopefully they see this."

Unfortunately, Ms Gent's car did not restart and she will have to get a mechanic.

Also, she did get into a bit of a trouble from her daughter.

"Of course, my daughter said to me 'I told you not to go out, why didn't you listen to me?" she laughed.

If you did or know who helped Ms Gent, get in touch with the Observer on 4970 3046 as she would love to meet you.