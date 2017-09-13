28°
News

Good Samaritan left traumatised after tragedy

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was turned back after the accident in Seventeen Seventy.
Chris Lees
by

A MAN has died and another was left traumatised after a horrible situation unfolded in Seventeen Seventy yesterday.

A 61-year-old man, who is believed to be a tourist, died from a suspected heart attack while riding his bike at Seventeen Seventy.

It is believed a tourist tried to save the man's life by performing CPR before paramedics arrived.

He was so traumatised he had to cancel his trip today out to the Great Barrier Reef.

At 10.56am, three ambulances responded to reports a man had fallen from a significant height near Captain Cook Dr.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and continued administering CPR on the unconscious man. It was confirmed by police the man had been riding his bike at the time.

"He fell off the bike and then rolled off the edge of a hill ... he dropped down about one metre below,” a police spokeswoman said.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man for more than 30 minutes while the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service made its way to the coastal town from Rockhampton before it was turned back. The death was confirmed as non-suspicious.

Gladstone Observer
