'Good results': Positive signs for Gladstone retailers

Gladstone's retailers are expected to have a better year in 2019.

Gladstone's retailers are expected to have a better year in 2019. Mike Richards GLA190117GCBD

IN SPITE of the closure of a several stores around Gladstone last year there are signs of an economic recovery in 2019.

Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Joe Smith said there were good indications appearing before Christmas.

"There was definitely increased confidence from customers and business owners during that period," he said.

"Businesses have been reporting good results from the Christmas and New Year period and so far January has been pretty positive as well.

Mr Smith said there were other signs local retailers were expecting conditions to improve.

"We're seeing businesses renovating, extending, moving to larger premises or branching into new income streams.

"We've also seen some businesses move from home to bricks and mortar store-fronts or setting up in shared spaces to be more visual and save money.

Startup Gladstone's Luis Arroyo and Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Joe Smith. Matt Taylor GLA151018BIZF

"This is a sure sign that the future of Gladstone's retail industry is on the up."

Mr Smith said recent employment stability has played a major part in the recovery.

"There were rounds of layoffs around Gladstone over the last few years, but in the past 12 months we've seen increased employment stability," he said.

"We're also seeing a trend where businesses and industries are putting people back on again.

"Plus there's a lot of industry shut-downs and new projects planned for this year which will have a positive effect as well."

He said as businesses get busier they'll put on more employees.

"It's a compound effect, as things steady out confidence builds, businesses start hiring and people loosen the purse strings a bit more," he said.

"It's why the GCCI promote the Buy Local programme, to keep money with Gladstone businesses."

"All the signs are pointing to a recovery in the local economy."