Good old fun time variety show coming to Bororen Hall

VARIETY SHOW: Pete and Sandy Smith will perform at Bororen Hall tomorrow afternoon.

VARIETY SHOW: Pete and Sandy Smith will perform at Bororen Hall tomorrow afternoon.

THE Bororen Hall will ring to the sound of whip cracking, yodelling, singing dogs and laughter tomorrow as Pete and Sandy Smith take to the stage.

"We do a full on variety show like they used to do," Pete said.

"It's grown over the years to include new skits and various acts.

"I didn't know how the whip cracking would go, but it's been really well received.

"Of course, the insurance has gone through the roof even though Sandy's pretty good with the bandages."

VARIETY SHOW: Pete and Sandy Smith will be appearing at Bororen Hall on Sunday at 1pm

According to Pete the show is reminiscent of the old variety acts.

"We bring back memories of the old days when Buddy Williams, Gordon Parson and Reg Lindsay used to tour and put on shows," he said.

"It's been a pretty popular show, all the oldies love it."

On stage with Pete will be his wife Sandy who left a career in forensic mental health to join him on the entertainment circuit.

"She knew nothing about country music when we met, but she does now," he said.

"Sandy does comedy skits and also learned to be a ventriloquist.

"She pulls someone out of the crowd and puts a mask on them with a mic in it, then does her ventriloquist act through the mic, it's hilarious."

VARIETY SHOW: Pete and Sandy Smith will be appearing at Bororen Hall on Sunday at 1pm

Pete also taught her how to crack a whip.

"We do the single and double whip act," he said.

"We've been thinking about introducing flaming whips for the night shows, but you know, the insurance.

"I also wanted to introduce a knife throwing act with me wearing a blindfold but so far nobody in the audience wants to get up and, once again, the insurance."

VARIETY SHOW: Pete and Sandy Smith will be appearing at Bororen Hall on Sunday at 1pm

Joining them on-stage is their singing dog Mr Smith.

"We had an Amazon parrot that used to ride the dog on a little saddle," Pete said.

"But the bird used to want to pierce the dog's ears so he's back in his cage."

Pete and Sandy Smith will be appearing at the Bororen Hall on Sunday at 1pm. Tickets are $20 a person and children are free.

Afternoon tea will be available for $5.