Good news for Gladstone's homeowners

GOOD SIGNS: This New Auckland property is expected to sell this weekend as local housing process firm.

GOOD SIGNS: This New Auckland property is expected to sell this weekend as local housing process firm. Contributed

IT'S long-awaited good news for homeowners - Gladstone's housing market is rebounding and real estate agents report being 'very busy'.

"Without question, it's definitely turned around," said Elders sales agent, Julie Watts.

"A lot of properties are under contract and they're not going to get any cheaper than they are."

Ms Watts said prices were not going up, but sellers were able to stay firmer with their prices and many properties were receiving multiple offers.

A New Auckland property being auctioned this weekend already has five registered bidders and Ms Watts said it will sell, this weekend.

"This home is not at the cheaper end of the market," she said.

The four-bedroom, brick home at 26 Parksville Dve has had a lot of interest.

It sits on more than 3000sqm and has a 4-bay shed, rumpus and separate theatre room.

Weekend auction

26 Parksville Dve, New Auckland