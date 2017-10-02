GOOD NEWS: BSL's pricey piece of car park real estate

POLE POSITION: Winner Madeline Lewis gets the spot and gets to help.

EVERYONE wants a good parking spot when they get to work.

So Boyne Smelters Limited has taken advantage of that - but all for a good cause.

BSL staff were encouraged to enter the BSL Pole Position competition, where for a $5 donation to Cancer Council Queensland they were in the running for a prime-position car park.

More than $2300 was raised to help the charity's work on cancer research, prevention programs and patient support services.

Boyne Smelters community relations specialist Nicole Henry said the workplace came up with idea to fundraise to support staff affected by cancer.

"We had a few staff members that were currently going through treatment, so we thought it would be a great idea to support them and raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland,” she said.

"This particular car park is closest to our site entry - with over 900 staff you can imagine how popular it is.”

The BSL Pole Position competition supported Cancer Council Queensland's Do It For Cancer campaign, which encourages locals to do what they can to support Queenslanders affected by cancer.

More than 1210 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in central Queensland, with about 400 people dying from the disease.

With the help of initiatives like this, the Cancer Council can continue to reach out to the one in two Queenslanders who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

Joining the Do It For Cancer Campaign is an easy way for workplaces to join in the fight against cancer.

To register or find out more, visit www.doitforcancer.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au or by calling 13 11 20.