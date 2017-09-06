'Good idea': Gladstone man says mate spiked his drink

FILE PIC: A Gladstone man told his lawyer that his consumption of the drug meth was purely unintentional, and said that friend had spiked him as a joke.

IT'S all fun and games until your drink is spiked with methylamphetamines by your mate.

However, this was part of the fun for Gladstone man Bradley Otto and his friend in Rockhampton, who got together for a seemingly innocent few drinks on June 12.

But the next day, Otto was charged with one count of driving while under the influence of drugs.

He pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court, however, told his lawyer he wasn't guilty at all.

Representing Otto in court, defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client was spiked 'as a joke' by the friend in Rockhampton.

She said Otto's friend thought it would be funny, and a 'good idea' to slip something in her client's drink without him knowing.

The next day when Otto found out about the spiking, he thought he would still be okay to drive.

"He wasn't sure of the quantity," Ms Ditchfield said.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said Otto was intercepted by police at about 7.40pm on June 13 along the Bruce Highway between Gladstone and Rockhampton.

Otto was on his way home when he was pulled over and asked to provide a roadside drug test.

He gave a saliva sample that tested positive to drugs, and results later showed it to be ice.

While Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said it sounded a bit like the "dog ate my homework" excuse, she told Otto to be mindful of who he drunk with.

"Evidently it can have dire consequences," she said.

Ms Ho imposed a $350 and disqualified his licence for one month.

A conviction was recorded.