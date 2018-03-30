GOOD FRIDAY: What's open in Gladstone today?

WITH plenty of Gladstone business shutting their doors over the Easter weekend, we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

OPENING HOURS | Live list

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Closed Good Friday, 9am - 3pm Easter Saturday, 10am - 4pm Easter Sunday, 10am - 4pm Easter Monday

Medical services

Harbour City Family Practice: 9am - 1pm Good Friday, 9am - 11pm Easter Saturday, 9am-1pm Easter Sunday, 9am - 1pm Easter Monday

Blooms the Chemist: 8am - 4pm Good Friday, 8am - 4pm Easter Saturday, 8am - 2pm Easter Sunday, 8am - 4pm Easter Monday

Chemist Warehouse: Opening hours coming soon

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Closed Good Friday, 9am - 6pm Easter Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Coles (all stores): Closed Good Friday, 9am - 6pm Easter Saturday, 9am - 6pm Easter Sunday, 9am - 6pm Easter Monday

Aldi (all stores): Closed Good Friday, 9am - 6pm Easter Saturday, 9am - 6pm Easter Sunday, 9am - 6pm Easter Monday

Spar Express Sun Valley: 5am - 8pm all Easter

Spar Express New Auckland: 6am - 8pm all Easter

Night Owl Gladstone: Opening hours coming soon

Drake's IGA Gladstone: 7am - 7pm all Easter

Cafes and eateries

Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar : Closed Good Friday, 7am - late Easter Saturday, 7am - 2pm Easter Sunday, 7am - 2pm Easter Monday

Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed all Easter

Coffee Club Dawson Hwy: Opening hours coming soon

Coffee Club Grand Hotel Goondoon St: 7am - 2pm Good Friday, 7am - 11.30am Easter Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Guzman y Gomez: Closed Good Friday, 10am - 3pm Easter Saturday, 10am - 4pm Easter Sunday, 10am - 4pm

Gladstone Yacht Club: Opening hours coming soon

RockS@lt Gladstone & Tannum Sands: 8am - 8pm Good Friday, 8am - 8pm Easter Saturday, Closed Easter Sunday, Closed Easter Monday

Hog's Australia Steakhouse: Normal trading hours

Dicey's: Opening hours coming soon

Queen's Hotel: Closed Good Friday, 10am - 1am Easter Saturday, 10am - 10pm Easter Sunday, 10am - 10pm Easter Monday

Reef Hotel: Closed Good Friday, 11.30am - 2pm & 6pm - 8.30pm Easter Saturday, 7am - 10am, 12pm - 2pm & 6pm - 8.30pm Easter Sunday, 11.30am - 2pm & 6pm - 8.30pm Easter Sunday

Grand Hotel Bottle Shop: Closed Good Friday, 10am until late Easter Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Oak & Vine: Closed Good Friday, 5pm - late Easter Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Harvey Road Tavern: Opening hours coming soon

Fast Food

McDonalds Boyne Island: 24 hours Good Friday & Easter Saturday, closing only from 11pm Easter Sunday - 5am Easter Mondya

Mc Donalds Glenlyon St & Kin Kora: Open 24 hours

Hungry Jacks: Opening hours coming soon

Retail

Autobarn: Closed Good Friday, regular hours for the rest of Easter

Dan Murphy's: Closed Good Friday, 10am - 9pm Easter Saturday, 10am - 7pm Easter Sunday, 10am - 7pm Easter Monday

Target Country: Closed Good Friday, 9am - 5.30pm Easter Saturday, 9am - 4pm Easter Sunday, 9am - 4pm Easter Monday

Big W: Opening hours coming soon

Kmart: Closed Good Friday, 9am - 6pm Easter Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Bunnings: Closed Good Friday, 8am - 6pm Easter Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Officeworks: Closed Good Friday, 10am - 4pm Easter Saturday & Sunday, 8am - 6pm Easter Monday

Harvey Norman: Closed Good Friday, 9am - 5pm Easter Saturday, 10am - 4pm Easter Sunday & Easter Monday

Entertainment

Yaralla Sports Club: Closed Good Friday, 10am - 4am Easter Saturday, 10am - midnight Easter Sunday, 10am - 4am Easter Monday

Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire: Open all weekend, closed Wednesday April 4

Gladstone Cinemas: Open all weekend