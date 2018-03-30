GOOD FRIDAY: What's open in Gladstone today?
WITH plenty of Gladstone business shutting their doors over the Easter weekend, we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.
Want to let us know your business' opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.
OPENING HOURS | Live list
Shopping centres
Stockland Gladstone: Closed Good Friday, 9am - 3pm Easter Saturday, 10am - 4pm Easter Sunday, 10am - 4pm Easter Monday
Medical services
Harbour City Family Practice: 9am - 1pm Good Friday, 9am - 11pm Easter Saturday, 9am-1pm Easter Sunday, 9am - 1pm Easter Monday
Blooms the Chemist: 8am - 4pm Good Friday, 8am - 4pm Easter Saturday, 8am - 2pm Easter Sunday, 8am - 4pm Easter Monday
Chemist Warehouse: Opening hours coming soon
Supermarkets
Woolworths (all stores): Closed Good Friday, 9am - 6pm Easter Saturday, Sunday & Monday
Coles (all stores): Closed Good Friday, 9am - 6pm Easter Saturday, 9am - 6pm Easter Sunday, 9am - 6pm Easter Monday
Aldi (all stores): Closed Good Friday, 9am - 6pm Easter Saturday, 9am - 6pm Easter Sunday, 9am - 6pm Easter Monday
Spar Express Sun Valley: 5am - 8pm all Easter
Spar Express New Auckland: 6am - 8pm all Easter
Night Owl Gladstone: Opening hours coming soon
Drake's IGA Gladstone: 7am - 7pm all Easter
Cafes and eateries
Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar : Closed Good Friday, 7am - late Easter Saturday, 7am - 2pm Easter Sunday, 7am - 2pm Easter Monday
Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed all Easter
Coffee Club Dawson Hwy: Opening hours coming soon
Coffee Club Grand Hotel Goondoon St: 7am - 2pm Good Friday, 7am - 11.30am Easter Saturday, Sunday & Monday
Guzman y Gomez: Closed Good Friday, 10am - 3pm Easter Saturday, 10am - 4pm Easter Sunday, 10am - 4pm
Gladstone Yacht Club: Opening hours coming soon
RockS@lt Gladstone & Tannum Sands: 8am - 8pm Good Friday, 8am - 8pm Easter Saturday, Closed Easter Sunday, Closed Easter Monday
Hog's Australia Steakhouse: Normal trading hours
Dicey's: Opening hours coming soon
Queen's Hotel: Closed Good Friday, 10am - 1am Easter Saturday, 10am - 10pm Easter Sunday, 10am - 10pm Easter Monday
Reef Hotel: Closed Good Friday, 11.30am - 2pm & 6pm - 8.30pm Easter Saturday, 7am - 10am, 12pm - 2pm & 6pm - 8.30pm Easter Sunday, 11.30am - 2pm & 6pm - 8.30pm Easter Sunday
Grand Hotel Bottle Shop: Closed Good Friday, 10am until late Easter Saturday, Sunday & Monday
Oak & Vine: Closed Good Friday, 5pm - late Easter Saturday, Sunday & Monday
Harvey Road Tavern: Opening hours coming soon
Fast Food
McDonalds Boyne Island: 24 hours Good Friday & Easter Saturday, closing only from 11pm Easter Sunday - 5am Easter Mondya
Mc Donalds Glenlyon St & Kin Kora: Open 24 hours
Hungry Jacks: Opening hours coming soon
Retail
Autobarn: Closed Good Friday, regular hours for the rest of Easter
Dan Murphy's: Closed Good Friday, 10am - 9pm Easter Saturday, 10am - 7pm Easter Sunday, 10am - 7pm Easter Monday
Target Country: Closed Good Friday, 9am - 5.30pm Easter Saturday, 9am - 4pm Easter Sunday, 9am - 4pm Easter Monday
Big W: Opening hours coming soon
Kmart: Closed Good Friday, 9am - 6pm Easter Saturday, Sunday & Monday
Bunnings: Closed Good Friday, 8am - 6pm Easter Saturday, Sunday & Monday
Officeworks: Closed Good Friday, 10am - 4pm Easter Saturday & Sunday, 8am - 6pm Easter Monday
Harvey Norman: Closed Good Friday, 9am - 5pm Easter Saturday, 10am - 4pm Easter Sunday & Easter Monday
Entertainment
Yaralla Sports Club: Closed Good Friday, 10am - 4am Easter Saturday, 10am - midnight Easter Sunday, 10am - 4am Easter Monday
Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire: Open all weekend, closed Wednesday April 4
Gladstone Cinemas: Open all weekend