Good days for Gladstone: Mayor's tour of the US continues

EXCHANGE OF IDEAS: Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett, Minister Leeanne Enoch, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Alberta’s Minister for Economic Devleopment and Trade Deron Bilous

GLADSTONE Mayor Matt Burnett has continued his tour of the US with the Queensland Premier.

Cr Burnett was invited on the tour to promote Gladstone's new pilot biofuels plant and find out more about the technology.

We continue his diary:

Tuesday 7am: OWIN breakfast meeting hosted by Texas A&M University executive director Brett Cornwall. Queensland through Trade and Investment Queensland are partners in OWIN, which stands for Open Worldwide Innovation Network.

The networks OWIN brings to the table are important globally but having friends at Texas A&M will ensure our region is top of mind for international innovation and investment.

Ideally we would join as associate members but this might be equally achieved by our partnership with Trade and Investment Queensland.

9am: BIO2017 exhibitors walk-around with Life Science Queensland chief executive officer Mario Pennisi. This international convention is on a level beyond any conference I have ever seen.

10.30am: Global Markets panel with Minister for Innovation, Science, the Digital Economy and Small Business Leeanne Enoch.

2.30pm: Visit Hera Hub, the first international female-focused co-working space. Similar to our CentrePoint Corporate virtual office and co-working space in Goondoon St but focused on supporting women.

I will connect founder Felena Hanson up with the team from Start Up Gladstone and CentrePoint Corporate to share ideas.

Wednesday: Sadly our meeting with Boeing was cancelled so we will have to reschedule.

The best news was the announcement that our Southern Oil pilot plant will receive a $1 million boost from the Queensland Government's Advance Queensland Biofutures Commercialisation Program to facilitate a demonstration bio-hydrogen-generation unit.

Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch said the BCP, part of the Advance Queensland Biofutures Roadmap, set out to increase the capability and scale of the biofutures industry in Queensland.

The State Government want to see the biofutures industry grow in Queensland and I want to see the Gladstone region lead the way not just with our Southern Oil facility but with other opportunities as well.

A Queensland partners reception coordinated by Tourism Events Queensland and Trade and Investment Queensland was scheduled before flying home.