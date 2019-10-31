Menu
The Club Hotel venue manager Jacqui Betts ahead of the Monster's Masquerade party on Saturday
News

Good cause behind masked event

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Oct 2019 12:00 PM
THE Club Hotel Gladstone is encouraging people to don their creepiest, spookiest or kookiest outfits for the Monster’s Masquerade event this Saturday.

Hotel venue manager Jacqui Betts said all proceeds from the tickets would be split between Black Dog Institute and Ride 4 Life.

Money raised will go towards mental health and suicide awareness programs run by the organisations.

“The causes are something that’s close to all of us here at the hotel,” Ms Betts said.

She said the event would include raffles and live music.

“We have thousands of dollars worth of prizes that we’re giving away,” Ms Betts said.

“We have tattoo vouchers, massage vouchers and heaps of different stuff.”

She said raffle prizes had been donated by Gladstone businesses.

Ms Bett said so far around 20 tickets had been sold.

Tickets can be pre-purchased at The Club Hotel or at the door on the day.

They are $50 for a food and beverage package or $25 for food only.

Doors for the 18+ event open at 4pm Saturday.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page

