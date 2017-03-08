O'Dowd, union spat as multi-billion dollar program ends

PASSIONATE ISSUE: Queensland Teachers Union deputy general Brendan Crotty, central Queensland organiser Dan Coxen and central Queensland teacher Helen Bond with the Gonski bus in Gladstone.

THE success of the Gonski school funding reforms has been highlighted in Gladstone.

The Australian Education Union's "I Give a Gonski" national bus tour stopped in town yesterday to speak with teachers and politicians.

Central Queensland organiser Dan Coxen said the Gonski funds coming into Queensland had made a big difference.

"Queensland state schools have really adopted the purest model," he said.

"The money that has come into schools has been disseminated to schools based on need.

"The community and the school's community really has a say in how that money is spent."

Mr Coxen said on June 30 the funding arrangement for Gonski runs out.

"That's really unheard of to not have a deal on the table so late," he said.

Yesterday Mr Coxen and the union met with Gladstone teachers at Harvey Road Tavern.

"I get to Gladstone schools very often and I know every school is doing something different (with the Gonski funding)," he said.

"The money does help, it is what's making the difference."

The AEU delivered, "Getting Results: Gonski funding in Australian schools 2", a union report to member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd while they were here.

Mr O'Dowd said the union was on one of its crusades of misinformation.

"The truth is that we have had needs-based funding for our schools since the 1970s and current funding continues to increase at record levels," he said.

" Education is the foundation of our economy and is too important to allow it to be railroaded by the unions."

Mr O'Dowd said Commonwealth funding to government schools had been growing faster than State funding to government schools.

"Based on current estimates, total Commonwealth funding to all schools across Queensland will increase by $913.1 million dollars by 2019/2020 - a 27.6% increase from 2015-16 to 2019-20," he said.