GET IN QUICK: General admission tickets selling fast

Grandstand seats to the Gold Coast Titans v Manly Sea Eagles match at Marley Brown Oval sold out within one minute. Contributed

UPDATE 6.15pm

TICKETS to the NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles in Gladstone on April 8 continue to sell at a rapid rate after grandstand seats sold out within 60 seconds.

Only 550 general admission tickets remain as at 5.30pm on Thursday.

General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children aged 4-14.

UPDATE 2.15pm

LESS than 1000 general admission tickets remain for the Gold Coast Titans versus Manly Sea Eagles clash in Gladstone on April 8.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett confirmed the news via the NRL Gold Coast Titans v Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Facebook page at 2.05pm today.

"The fact that the Marley Brown Oval grandstand for the Gold Coast Titans game sold out in less than one minute reinforces the need to masterplan Marley Brown Oval and increase the capacity so our Region can host more major events into the future," Cr Burnett said via Facebook.

Secure your ticket at www.ticketek.com.au to be a part of Gladstone rugby league history.

EARLIER 9.55am

GRANDSTAND tickets to the Gold Coast Titans versus Manly Sea Eagles NRL match at Marley Brown Oval on April 8 sold out within one minute according to the Titans.

Tickets went on sale at 9am this morning with approximately 400 tickets available for purchase in the MBO grandstand.

Grandstand seats were priced at $70 each.

General admission tickets are still available as at 9.50am, at a cost of $30 for adults and $20 for children aged 4-14 and kids under four are free.

Tickets are available at www.ticketek.com.au.