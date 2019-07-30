Menu
The Range Rover was stolen between 3am and 5.30am from the Underwood car dealership..
Crime

Gone in 150 minutes: Thieves decimate Brisbane car dealer

by PATRICK BILLINGS
30th Jul 2019 12:48 PM
A car stealing gang has hit a Brisbane auto dealer making off with 15 vehicles in the dead of night.

Car dealership 4x4 Grand Auto, at Underwood, has been left reeling after it targeted between 3am and 5.30am Monday.

The red VW Golf was among those stolen on Monday.
The cars include late model Volkswagen Golfs, a Subaru Impreza, a 2014 Range Rover and a 2013 BMW.

So far police have recovered three vehicles.

"Unbelievably surreal, we still can't believe it," the car dealership posted on Facebook.

"It was all caught on CCTV surveillance, some of the cars were insured but some were not … so if we could get some information, if anyone has seen anything that would be of great assistance.

"Sorry to our customers for not being able to help you, as soon as we get things back in order, best believe we will be back at doing what we love."

The heist comes after a near 50 per cent spike in car thefts in Queensland over the past four years.

 

One of the 15 vehicles stolen from a car dealership south of Brisbane.
