Gone fishing: Plenty of trout pulling hard

Darryl Branthwaite, GADPL CEO | 2nd Jun 2017 9:28 AM
FANTASTIC EATING: Glenn with a nice Sykes Reef coral trout. There were some great fish caught offshore in the nice conditions.
FANTASTIC EATING: Glenn with a nice Sykes Reef coral trout. There were some great fish caught offshore in the nice conditions.

THIS week in the Gladstone region, the fishing and the weather have both aligned!

The weather these past few days has allowed many to slip out the front and enjoy glassy seas where you could waterski all the way to New Zealand, and moon phases which have triggered a flurry of activity around the remnants of the new moon leading into the first quarter.

Last weekend was a cracker and the likes of Les and Shyrelle Anderson, who have a family beach house on Wild Cattle Island in Colosseum Inlet, took full advantage of the beautiful conditions to chase doggy mackerel and some reef fish, which call Seal Rocks home.

This region between Seal Rocks and Turkey Beach or Rodds Harbour has an enormous amount of coral especially around Jenny Lind Bank, where you can catch coral trout, red throat and grassy emperor plus plenty of parrot, and some mighty big mackerel at times.

If you have a smallish boat and you want to catch some reef fish you obviously don't need to travel all the way out to do that.

This spot is just one of many along this beautiful coast line where you can also jump over the side and spear a painted crayfish as well as view some very colourful coral such as staghorn, brain and plate corals.

Just out front of South End you can snorkel off the beach and be blown away with what's on your doorstep.

The same applies along the front of Facing Island from Pearl Ledge in the north all the way to Sable Chief, right through to Middle Ledge in the south.

On the right day you can get right in close and pick up trout, grassy lipper, the odd barra, rock lobster and painted crays.

The likes of Seventeen Seventy and Agnes Water were very busy last weekend as well, with many driving up from the south east corner to launch their boat and wet a line in the waters of the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

A mate of mine, Scott Shepherd, along with some mates in a flotilla of five boats drove up from Brisbane and Hervey Bay to spend the weekend out at Fitzroy Lagoon and Sykes Reef.

Scooter tells me that it's the most crowded he has ever seen Fitzroy Lagoon with about 17 boats parked there on Saturday night.

As you can see by the pictures, it was a trout-a-thon but over near Masthead Island there were plenty of Spanish mackerel about, with John Beattie landing a few over the 25kg mark but also letting many go as they were under the legal size.

Simon Della Santa from Lagoons 1770 also managed to wet a line over the weekend resulting in a decent feed.

In shore, the crabbing has been incredible with some massive bucks ending up in the pot and turning red.

This weekend the wind cranks back up again but Tuesday is looking a lot better.

Have a cracker weekend.

Hooroo, Dags.

We would love to print your fishing photos. Please email them to newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

fishing gladstone region trout

