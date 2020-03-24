Golf’s still on par with restrictions

Declan Corke from Gladstone competing in the Summer Junior Classic at the Capricorn Resort Golf Course.

GOLF: Competitions and social games of golf will continue at the Calliope Golf Club under strict conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no shot gun starts and time sheets only will be applied.

Calliope Golf Club manager and coach Dion Hayne said keeping separation between playing groups was also important.

“Helping with the social distancing, we have increased the time between groups on our time sheet from eight minutes to 12 minutes,” he said.

“At present, your contact with the club is through the Pro-Shop.

“Due to Yaralla cancelling the Lifesttyle package for the immediate future, you will need to pay green fee’s and keep in mind golf is an out door sport and the club needs your support.”

Other rules for players to follow are to stay home if feeling unwell, carts must be kept clean, flags will need to be left in at all times when putting and rakes are to be left untouched in bunkers.

There will also be no presentations in order to avoid social contact.

These same rules apply for the BITS, Gladstone, Town of 1770 and Agnes Water and Miriam Vale Golf Clubs.

All Golf Australia staff will work from home until March 31.

If there is any change in this date, all clubs and facilities will be advised closer to that date.

Contact Golf Australia on 9626 5000 or clubsupport@golf.org.au for more details.

