Golfers raise funds for cancer patients

GOLF: Oncology patients at Gladstone Hospital will be more comfortable during treatment thanks to Gladstone Ladies Golf Club.

The club's Del Jordan said that earlier in the year, before COVID-19 restrictions hit, the club held a successful Charity Fundraising Day for Cancer, raising $2100.

Gladstone Ladies Golf captain Karynne Brown said there was a good turnout at the March event, with about 160 players hitting the course.

"Everyone was very supportive with donating," she said.

Money was raised from donations and raffle tickets, with Yaralla Sports Club covering the competition fees.

All proceeds were given to Gladstone Hospital's Oncology Unit and will go towards purchasing a chair for the comfort of patients undergoing treatment in the ward.

Brown said organisers of the event chose to donate to the ward because the money stays in Gladstone.

"The main concern is that the money stays within the town," Brown said.

"Every year the golf club runs a cancer day and donate to the ward."

Last Wednesday, members of the club presented a cheque to Gladstone Hospital staff.

Jordan said the day was supported by all members of the Gladstone Golf Club and sponsored by Yaralla Sports Club, Gladstone Vets Golf, Police Club Golf, Ladies Club and Gladstone Golf Club.