Golfers chip in for charity

MAGIC NUMBER: Gladstone Golf Club manager Lisa Cavanagh, Gladstone Hospital Cancer Care Service unit nurse manager Nicole Branch, Gladstone Yaralla Golf president Peter Corke and Gladstone Yaralla Ladies Golf Club captain Karynne Brown with a cheque for $2009.50 for the Cancer Care Service.

MAGIC NUMBER: Gladstone Golf Club manager Lisa Cavanagh, Gladstone Hospital Cancer Care Service unit nurse manager Nicole Branch, Gladstone Yaralla Golf president Peter Corke and Gladstone Yaralla Ladies Golf Club captain Karynne Brown with a cheque for $2009.50 for the Cancer Care Service. Contributed

THE Gladstone Ladies Golf Club has hit a hole in one when it comes to its annual charity fundraiser.

About 130 male and female golfers attended its charity golf day recently with money raised cracking the magical $2000 mark.

Gladstone Yaralla Ladies Golf Club captain Karynne Brown said the club was proud to support the Gladstone Cancer Care Service at Gladstone Hospital as this year's beneficiary.

"The money this year was more than previous years," Ms Brown said.

This is the first time we've gone over $2000.

"Unfortunately there were no holes in one but there's always some pretty awesome scores.

"The event is always really well supported."

The club has been involved with a number of community and charity organisations during previous years and Ms Brown said it was pleasing to see the money go to such a good cause.

"We usually alternate between hospitals... it's good to see the money staying in Gladstone," she said.

A total of $2009.50 was raised on the day with players donating $5 on top of their fee.

The Yaralla Sports Club donates the competition fees back to the charity funding pool.

Raffles were also held in order to get the total past $2000.

The Cancer Care unit is hoping to collaborate with a local artist, Katrina Elliott, to develop a catalogue of art to be used in the Palliative Care Room.

Patients and their families will be able to choose what art is displayed during their stay at the hospital.

The aim is to let patients personalise their surroundings.

Ms Brown said female players would turn their attention to the Gladstone Ladies Open on April 12.