Declan Corke won again. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Golf

Golfers beat the greens and the heat

NICK KOSSATCH
2nd Dec 2019 5:19 PM | Updated: 5:19 PM
GOLF: Several Gladstone players saved their best until last at the Gladstone Junior Closed Golf Championship.

Junior golf sign-on offers kids chance to try something new

Morgan Lewis upstages experienced golfers

Event organiser Rob McBean said juniors who competed in the 18-hole category played for the Joyce Yates Shield.

"Congratulations to Declan Corke, 18-hole boys' gross winner, and Linzi McBean, 18-hole girls' gross winner, for taking the honours this year," McBean, who is Linzi's father, said.

There was another McBean in the mix as well.

Oscar McBean was the gross runner-up, while the nett winner was John Taylor.

Finn Robinson was the 13-hole gross winner, as was Matthew Lorber in the nine-hole category.

"Well done to all juniors on a great year and practice hard in the holidays and we'll see you in 2020," McBean said.

OTHER RESULTS: Nine-hole - gross runner-up Emily Sauvageot, nett winner Paul Marsh, nett runner-up Zander Setiawan. Six-hole - gross winner Jon Dickenson, gross runner-up Liam Loveday, nett winner Henry Lockwood, nett runner-up Ariana Norman. Three-hole - gross winner Lachlan Stoneley, gross runner-up Connor Peters, nett winner Dallas Kerr, nett runner-up Hudson Kerr.

