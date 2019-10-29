Golfer still playing after 50 years

Errol Mattingley was a founding member of the Boyne Island Tannum Sands Golf Club

ERROL Mattingley has played golf regularly for the past 50 years and has no plans to stop.

He said he wasn’t playing too well a few days ago and considered hanging up his clubs.

“I threatened that I would consider playing bowls, but I changed my mind,” he said.

Mr Mattingley and his wife Sandra were foundation members of the Boyne Island Tannum Sands Golf Club, which was established in 1982.

The couple attended yesterday’s Conversation with Council event to listen to discussions on the irrigation system issues.

Mr Mattingley said that as a foundation member, he would hate to see anything happen to the club.

He said he and his family played a part in the creation of the Boyne Tannum golf course.

In preparation for the development of the course, Mr Mattingley and his family helped clear the area.

“We came down and picked up sticks, burnt sticks and helped remove stumps to make the golf course,” Mr Mattingley said.

Through the years, Mr Mattingley held numerous positions at the golf club, including president, secretary and treasurer.

“I’ve slowed down a little bit now,” he said.

Sandra Mattingley said the BITS Golf Club was part of the family.

“The family has been very connected to the golf club since it was just dead land, so we’re passionately involved,” she said.