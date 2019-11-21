Menu
Ben Fletcher is leaving the Boyne Tannum Pro Shop to move to Brisbane
Golf pro moving to progress career

Sam Reynolds
samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Nov 2019 4:00 PM
GOLF:It’s time to move on.”

Local golf pro Ben Fletcher is moving back to Brisbane.

Fletcher said he’d enjoyed his time in the region.

“The community is very family orientated,” Fletcher said.

“Me and my wife made a lot of friends.”

Fletcher has been in the region for 4.5 years.

He ran the Boyne Island Tannum Sands Pro Shop and coached the Saints women’s AFL team.

When he returns to Brisbane, Fletcher will work at a driving range coaching and undertaking operational tasks.

Fletcher said he was grateful to the BITS Golf Club for the opportunity to run the business.

Fletcher is holding a competition at BITS Golf Club on Sunday.

It will include a barbecue lunch and will be his farewell event. To get involved, call the pro shop 4973 9191.

