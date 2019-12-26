Golf irrigation plans to be reviewed

CHANGES: The Gladstone Regional Council will reconsider a decision to not fund the replacement of the BITS golf irrigation system. Pictured: Alex Totton at the BITS Saints' AFL golf day, held at Boyne Island Golf Club.

A DECISION made by Gladstone Regional Council to not contribute to the cost of replacing a golf course's irrigation system could be reversed.

The Boyne Island Tannum Sands Golf Club has been at odds with the council over the replacement of its unreliable irrigation system since 2016.

In April this year, councillors resolved not to pay for the new system.

However BITS Golf Club members said the report prepared by council officers did not have all the facts.

President Clint Storch, vice president Jason Britton and club representative John Anderson spoke at the most recent council meeting.

Mr Anderson said at the club's AGM on November 26, 2017, a motion was passed ­accepting the council's latest offer, a one-off investment of $500,000 to replace the ­irrigation system as long as the club made genuine effort to raise funds and environmental soil testing continued to be ­provided by the council until expiry of the club's lease in 2022.

Mr Anderson said on December 8 the club advised the council they accepted the offer and in July the next year the club received a letter in support of a grant application which confirmed council granted consent to the proposed work.

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said the council may not have been informed of the supply and offer of new equipment at the BITS Golf club at the April meeting.

"I'm not suggesting anything mischievousness here, human beings make mistakes," Cr Trevor said.

"If there has been a mistake, I think it is right and proper that we should address it.

"Whether that will change the decision or not I do not know."

Mr Storch said since the decision in April, the course has turned so brown it looked like "a cow paddock".

"On top of this there is the financial cost that has resulted from loss of income through people not wanting to play on dirt," Mr Storch said.

The councillors unanimously agreed to bring the matter back to council before February 18 next year. .