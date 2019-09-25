Menu
GENEROUS: Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday presenting a $4000 cheque to members of the Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary. (L to R): Jeff Faulkner, Jenny McLeod (Auxiliary Treasurer), Cheryl Bensted (Auxiliary President), Margaret Pope (Auxiliary Secretary), Charlie Prizeman, Dave Manttan (Rotary Midday President).
News

Golf day scores GHA another hole in one

MATT HARRIS
matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
THERE were a few dodgy swings taking place at the recent Motor Traders Golf Day, but the end result was a hole in one for Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary.

Run by Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday, the golf day was well received by its participants and even more so by members of the auxiliary who were presented with a generous $4000 donation.

Every year for many years the Rotary club has held a golf day in order to raise funds for the GHA.

Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday member Marguerita Dobrinin said GHA then decided on how the money could best be spent at the hospital.

"They know what's required at the hospital - something special that the hospital would like," Ms Dobrinin said.

"We usually raise about that amount every year."

Ms Dobrinin said the golf day provided plenty of laughs for those competing.

"The people who come have a really good time - it's not a serious thing," she said.

"One of the funniest things I've seen was when a man went to hit the ball but he hit the tee which flew off further than the ball."

A CQ Hospital and Health Service spokesman said GHA was working with various departments at Gladstone Hospital about what can be bought with the donation.

gladstone hospital gladstone hospital auxiliary motor traders golf day rotary club of gladstone midday
Gladstone Observer

