Golf club tees off on council

THE long-running feud between Gladstone Regional Council and the Boyne Island-Tannum Sands Golf Club appears to have no end in sight.

Councillors voted to provide BITS Golf Club with a costings report for improvements to the ageing irrigation system and remediation of soil in July, which the club has contested.

Ultimately the council is responsible for funding any upgrades.

The report's submission, which was received by the club eight days later than promised, detailed costings in excess of $2.4 million - $2 million over the council's budget for the reparation project.

In a previous meeting council resolved to accept the club's proposition that the necessary repairs could total $460,000.

BITS Golf Club president Clint Storch said he was unsure how the council's costings report found the repairs could total $2.4 million.

"$2.4 million is a total smokescreen figure, where did they come up with that?" Mr Storch said.

"They are trying to redesign the facility and turn it into a resort-style golf experience, we don't want that."

In a statement released today, Mr Storch provided a detailed analysis on the chronology of events and the club's reply to letters and correspondence from the council.

"We do not accept the premise that we need to redesign the irrigation system and the golf course," Mr Storch said.

"We maintain the council's and our proposal, that the current irrigation system can be replaced effectively for around $460,000, still stands."

Sensationally, Mr Storch slapped council with the blame for allowing the deterioration of the BITS Golf Course.

"Council was the cause of the deterioration and degradation of the soil and turf due to their actions in 2015 and subsequent actions since," he said.

"If council is unwilling to repair the damage that has been done over the last five years, then we will remediate the course ourselves, over time and given a working irrigation system."

Mr Storch said the club was not formally provided a copy of the report and made a comparison with another regional golf club in Queensland for clarity.

"Burrum District Golf Club installed an irrigation system to take treated effluent from Hervey Bay Regional Council in 2004/5," he said.

"The total cost for the nine-hole (18 tees) course was $205,000."

With Gladstone Regional Council estimating the irrigation replacement and remediation of soil to cost somewhere in the region of $2 million, the standoff continues.

The council has been contacted for comment.