A WOMAN has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after an incident involving a golf buggy.

Paramedics were called to a private residence in Kin Kora at 11.01am.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said the woman was treated for lower leg injuries and transported stable to Gladstone Hospital.