Golding wins $13.1m contract to fix cyclone-damaged areas

Tegan Annett
25th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

GOLDING Contractors Pty Ltd has secured a $13.1-million contract, exclusive of GST, to restore areas in the Gladstone region damaged by recent weather events.

The company secured the Gladstone Regional Council contract to fix public assets which copped the full brunt of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie in March 2017 and a heavy rain event in October 2017.

Some assets included in the restoration project include sealed and unsealed roads, concrete and stabilised floodways and drainage.

Golding was one of four companies to tender for the contract, with Blomfield Excavations at Benaraby, Civil Mining and Construction and Quality Management and Constructions Pty Ltd also vying for the work.

Golding was ranked first by council officers and CMC second, which quoted $21,799,061.

The work is funded through grants from the National Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements grant the council received after the two weather events.

Additionally to the restoration upgrades Golding will complete, the Gladstone Regional Council will soon begin $5 million of upgrades to other areas damaged by the weather events. Council expects the work will be under way by August and finished by December, weather permitting.

