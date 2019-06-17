'Goldilocks' thief takes knife, iPad, nail polish... sleeps

A MIGRANT worker from Tonga has pleaded guilty to a bizarre alcohol-fuelled theft at a North Burnett hotel.

Makisi Sateki, was found sleeping with his stolen loot by the manager of the Mundubbera Hotel on June 8.

The 'Goldilocks' thief had stolen an iPad, medium-sized kitchen knife, and a bottle of nail polish from the property, before falling asleep in an upstairs bed at the hotel.

The manager took a photo of the offender, before observing the knife and calling triple-zero about 10.15pm.

Sateki, who normally doesn't drink, was found by police to have a blood-alcohol reading of .132 when tested after his arrest, and admitted to having drunk shots before the break-in.

The Tongan national, who is unable to speak English, pleaded guilty via a translator to one count of stealing, and one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said Sateki had drunk too much alcohol on the night he committed the offence.

"You normally do not drink alcohol because of religious and cultural reasons," Mr Duroux said.

"You drank way too much alcohol on June 8.

"You've done something which was out of character and very serious.

Mr Duroux said Sateki could be jailed for his crimes, but he wouldn't be sending the offender to prison.

"For stealing you could be sent to jail for up to five years," he said.

"I'm not going to send you to jail today. The lesson for you, to me, is very obvious: don't drink alcohol."

Mr Duroux had some advice for Sateki.

"You are a guest of Australia, behave yourself. Otherwise, in the nicest possible way, go home," he said.

Sateki was fined $600, with no conviction recorded.