Golden opportunity to help Aussie farmers

GOLD SUPPORT: Trinity College students Robyn Meintjes, Carolina Pazo, De Wet Schoeman, Tom Waldon, Tama Hodgson, Joel Campbell and Ashleigh Tappin all got behind gold coin donations for rural aid. Glen Porteous

TRINITY College staff and students were turning gold coins into hay bales and playing their part in supporting drought-affected Australian farmers.

Year 12 student De Wet Schoeman saw the devastation the drought had caused on television the heartache and pain to primary producers and wanted to step up and do something about it.

"I organised a week-long gold coin donation fund to help raise money for farmers and today was the last day so we dressed up as farmers," De Wet said.

"I got behind it and organised it because we are in a fortunate position here to help those who are less fortunate than."

Ashleigh Tappin comes from a local farm has herself seen first hand some of the hardships the drought has caused on communities Australia wide.

"I live at Mt Larcom on a farm and at the moment it's so dry and this is a great opportunity to support farmers," Ashleigh said.

"We have cattle on our farm and there's not much feed for them and we need to help farmers get feed for livestock."

Trinity deputy principal Kelly Dernehl enjoyed seeing the initiative by De Wet and other students.

"School students and teachers have been incredibly generous and parents during the week," Kelly said.

For more information about Rural Aid Initiative, phone 1300 327 624 or buyabale.com.au .