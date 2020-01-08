Golden Guitar winners headed to Boyne Valley

BIG NAMES: Felicity Urquhart and Amber Lawrence will be performing at the Boyne Valley Music Country Campout. Picture: Dylan Robinson

A MUSIC festival in the Boyne Valley is an event for friends to come together and make music.

Entering it’s ninth year, the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout has this year sold more than half of its camping spaces for the three-day event.

And with golden-guitar winners Felicity Urquhart, Amber Lawrence and Brad Butcher on the bill, it’s no surprise why.

Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre president Margaret Pengelly said the event started with a group of country musicians.

“They thought it would be nice to end the year with a get-together … to make music,” Mrs Pengelly said.

“It’s remained the theme: friends coming together to make music.”

The event has moved from the end of the year to April to avoid storm season.

This year the campout starts on Friday, April 3, however, Mrs Pengelly said campers tended to arrive on the Thursday.

The first show starts at 6pm on Friday.

The next day is an open mic from 9am-noon where anyone is welcome to play or sing with a support band supplied by organisers.

From noon a pre-organised concert starts, followed by a dinner break then headline act Felicity Urquhart.

Sunday morning starts with a poets’ breakfast put on by the Lions Club before Amber Lawrence takes the stage at 10am.

Mrs Pengelly said this was the main annual fundraising event for the Discovery Centre, however, funds would also be raised for the Rural Fire Brigade on Sunday.

“(The event) has become very popular,” Mrs Pengelly said.

“For the first time ever, last year we had to say no we’re fully booked.”

With less than 150 camping spaces left, Mrs Pengelly’s advice was to book as early as possible.

Campout

When: Friday, April 3 – Sunday, April 5

Where: Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre, 15 McDonald St, Ubobo

How much: From $10 for day entry to $55 for four-day camping. Group packages available

Tickets: boynevalley.org.au